Warren Buffett could see a big return if his Laguna Beach home sells for close to its listing price.
The billionaire investor has owned the home since 1971, when he purchased it for $150,000. According to the Wall Street Journal, Buffett just listed it for $11 million.
The home has six bedrooms and more than 3,500 square feet of space. Buffett had primarily used it as a beach retreat for his family, but they reportedly hadn't used it much since his first wife, Susan, died in 2004.
Let's take a tour of this billionaire's beach-town home.
Buffett's longtime vacation home is located in the affluent beachside community of Laguna Beach, in Orange County, California.
play
Buffett's longtime vacation home is located in the affluent beachside community of Laguna Beach, in Orange County, California. (Villa Real Estate)
It's part of a gated community called Emerald Bay and is just a short walk from the beach.
play
It's part of a gated community called Emerald Bay and is just a short walk from the beach. (Villa Real Estate)
The beaches here are stunning, with high cliffs.
play
The beaches here are stunning, with high cliffs. (Villa Real Estate)
And the home itself offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the view. It was built in 1936 and renovated after it was purchased by the Buffett family.
play
And the home itself offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the view. It was built in 1936 and renovated after it was purchased by the Buffett family. (Villa Real Estate)
The home has six bedrooms in total.
play
The home has six bedrooms in total. (Villa Real Estate)
All but one of them have their own en-suite bathroom.
play
All but one of them have their own en-suite bathroom. (Villa Real Estate)
This one was wall-papered with New Yorker covers.
play
This one was wall-papered with New Yorker covers. (Villa Real Estate)
The bedrooms' layouts look well-suited for family visits.
play
The bedrooms' layouts look well-suited for family visits. (Villa Real Estate)
And two of them have their own private entrances.
play
And two of them have their own private entrances. (Villa Real Estate)
This one opens to a patio.
play
This one opens to a patio. (Villa Real Estate)
It's secluded and simply decorated.
play
It's secluded and simply decorated. (Villa Real Estate)
The kitchen is also decorated basically, but it has all of the appliances you may need.
play
The kitchen is also decorated basically, but it has all of the appliances you may need. (Villa Real Estate)
A dining area opens to an adjacent living room.
play
A dining area opens to an adjacent living room. (Villa Real Estate)
It has its own fireplace.
play
It has its own fireplace. (Villa Real Estate)
There are plenty of wide-open windows to enjoy the views throughout the home.
play
There are plenty of wide-open windows to enjoy the views throughout the home. (Villa Real Estate)
Even this living room opens to the outdoors.
play
Even this living room opens to the outdoors. (Villa Real Estate)
It's easy to see why Buffett would want to spend his time away from Omaha here.
play
It's easy to see why Buffett would want to spend his time away from Omaha here. (Villa Real Estate)