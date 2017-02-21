Warren Buffett could see a big return if his Laguna Beach home sells for close to its listing price.

The billionaire investor has owned the home since 1971, when he purchased it for $150,000. According to the Wall Street Journal, Buffett just listed it for $11 million.

The home has six bedrooms and more than 3,500 square feet of space. Buffett had primarily used it as a beach retreat for his family, but they reportedly hadn't used it much since his first wife, Susan, died in 2004.

Let's take a tour of this billionaire's beach-town home.

Buffett's longtime vacation home is located in the affluent beachside community of Laguna Beach, in Orange County, California.

It's part of a gated community called Emerald Bay and is just a short walk from the beach.

The beaches here are stunning, with high cliffs.

And the home itself offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the view. It was built in 1936 and renovated after it was purchased by the Buffett family.

The home has six bedrooms in total.

All but one of them have their own en-suite bathroom.

This one was wall-papered with New Yorker covers.

The bedrooms' layouts look well-suited for family visits.

And two of them have their own private entrances.

This one opens to a patio.

It's secluded and simply decorated.

The kitchen is also decorated basically, but it has all of the appliances you may need.

A dining area opens to an adjacent living room.

It has its own fireplace.

There are plenty of wide-open windows to enjoy the views throughout the home.

Even this living room opens to the outdoors.

It's easy to see why Buffett would want to spend his time away from Omaha here.