Stocks dove as Donald Trump took office on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank as much as 70 points after Donald Trump took the oath of office at the US Capitol.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also began to slide as Trump began his speech.

All three indexes are still in the green for the day, with the Dow rebounding slightly off of session lows at 19,780 as of 2:23 p.m. ET.

Additionally, US Treasury bonds have ticked off their lows after Trump was sworn in. The yields have since fallen from their highs, ss of 2:27 p.m.. ET, the 10-year yield sat at 2.467%, up 0.8 basis points for the day and down from a 4.6 basis point jump earlier in the day.

Oddly enough, the Mexican peso — which throughout the campaign sank as the possibility of Trump winning became more likely due to Trump's hard line stance on trade with Mexico — is actually the best performing currency against the US dollar for the day.