Stocks just did something they haven't done since 1987

  • Published:

The Dow has set a record in nine straight sessions.

President Ronald Reagan, 1987. play

President Ronald Reagan, 1987.

(Dennis Cook/AP)

The Dow just did something it hasn't done since 1987.

On Wednesday, the Dow closed up by 0.2% at 20,775.60 — marking the ninth consecutive all-time high.

This is the first time the index has done that since January 1987, according to Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

Stocks have rallied following the November election of President Donald Trump as investors considered the possibility of deregulation, fiscal stimulus, and tax cuts.

Then, at the beginning of 2017, several market strategists, including Raymond James' Jeff Saut, argued that the bull market had transitioned from being interest rate-driven to being earnings driven.

The index then pushed through 20,000 on January 25, 2017, during a busy week for earnings, and has continued climbing.

For what it's worth, back on January 8, 1987, the Dow crossed 2,000 for the first time ever.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz)

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 United's customers and employees were fed up — the inside story of...bullet
3 Fannie and Freddie plunge after court rules hedge funds can't sue...bullet

Finance

Elon Musk.
Tesla has finished its investigation into Fremont plant working conditions and will release findings soon (TSLA)
null
Trump's Treasury secretary says the stock market is a report card for the White House
Mnuchin signature
Here's what the signature on you dollar bills will soon look like
Dora Reynolds, who is currently unemployed, sits along a road downtown on October 24, 2016 in East Liverpool, Ohio
Initial jobless claims rise more than expected