All three major indexes hit new all-time highs on Tuesday, jumping on the first trading day back after the Presidents Day holiday.

The positive move also marks the eighth straight day that the Dow Jones industrial average has finished in record territory.

Dow: 20,743.00, +118.95, (0.58%)

20,743.00, +118.95, (0.58%) S&P 500: 2,365.38, +14.22, (0.60%)

2,365.38, +14.22, (0.60%) Nasdaq: 5,865.95, +27.37, (0.43%)

Home Depot beat and said it's not worried about the US housing market yet.

Trump may change some of the major ways we measure the strength of the US economy.

The GOP is struggling to get its act together on the Obamacare repeal.

Here's how global stock markets have changed over the past 117 years.

'We do not see upside': London-based analyst calls 'neutral' after Snap's London IPO road show