STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know (HNZ, TMUS, S)

  • Published:

US stocks closed little changed but the S&P 500 recorded its strongest weekly performance since the beginning of the year.

null play

null

(Randall Hill/Reuters)

US stocks closed little changed but the S&P 500 recorded its strongest weekly performance since the beginning of the year, following the record highs reached from Monday through Wednesday. The Dow hit an all-time high on Friday.

Here's the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 20,624.05, +4.28, (0.02%)
  • S&P 500: 2,351.16, +3.94, (0.17%)
  • Nasdaq: 5,838.58, +23.68, (0.41%)

  1. Unilever rejected a takeover bid from fellow consumer-goods giant Kraft Heinz. The offer from Kraft Heinz valued Unilever at about $143 billion, and it would have been one of the biggest mergers in history.

  2. SoftBank, the Japanese telecom company that owns Sprint, is looking to make a second run at T-Mobile US, Reuters reported. For regulatory reasons, the two companies will be able to begin negotiations in April, the report said.
  3. US household debt rose by 1.8%, or $226 billion, to $12.58 trillion in the fourth quarter, according to the New York Fed. Outstanding student loans — the largest source of debt besides mortgages — increased by $31 billion to a record $1.31 trillion.
  4. The US oil rig count increased by six this week to 597, according to Baker Hughes. West Texas Intermediate crude oil — the US benchmark — was on pace to close lower for the first week in five after the rig-count release.

Additionally:

Trump just used Boeing's new global airliner to attack globalization

SNAP'S ROADSHOW: Snapchat executives explain why investors should buy into their $22 billion IPO

DEUTSCHE BANK: These 2 risks could derail the US economy

Trump wants to enact an expensive, ridiculous regulation but no one's calling it what it is

Trump has a shocking conflict of interest with China

One of Wall Street's top equity analysts reveals his 4 favorite areas in the market

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 Snap is seeking a valuation of $22 billion — here's how it plans to...bullet
3 Trump thinks Wall Street regulations are killing America and only...bullet

Finance

null
Trump wants to enact an expensive, ridiculous regulation — but no one's calling it what it is
Scott McGillivray
An HGTV star who's invested in over 100 properties explains what to do if you want to buy a home, but don't think you can afford it
T-Mobile US CEO John Legere.
Sprint is reportedly making another run at T-Mobile — and the shares are exploding (TMUS, S)
null
Trump has a shocking conflict of interest with China