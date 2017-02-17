US stocks closed little changed but the S&P 500 recorded its strongest weekly performance since the beginning of the year.
US stocks closed little changed but the S&P 500 recorded its strongest weekly performance since the beginning of the year, following the record highs reached from Monday through Wednesday. The Dow hit an all-time high on Friday.
Here's the scoreboard:
Unilever rejected a takeover bid from fellow consumer-goods giant Kraft Heinz. The offer from Kraft Heinz valued Unilever at about $143 billion, and it would have been one of the biggest mergers in history.
Additionally:
Trump just used Boeing's new global airliner to attack globalization
SNAP'S ROADSHOW: Snapchat executives explain why investors should buy into their $22 billion IPO
DEUTSCHE BANK: These 2 risks could derail the US economy
Trump wants to enact an expensive, ridiculous regulation but no one's calling it what it is
Trump has a shocking conflict of interest with China
One of Wall Street's top equity analysts reveals his 4 favorite areas in the market