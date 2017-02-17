US stocks closed little changed but the S&P 500 recorded its strongest weekly performance since the beginning of the year, following the record highs reached from Monday through Wednesday. The Dow hit an all-time high on Friday.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,624.05, +4.28, (0.02%)

20,624.05, +4.28, (0.02%) S&P 500: 2,351.16, +3.94, (0.17%)

2,351.16, +3.94, (0.17%) Nasdaq: 5,838.58, +23.68, (0.41%)

Additionally:

