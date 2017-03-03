Snapchat continues to surge a day after its blockbuster IPO (SNAP)

Early investors are betting on the potential of Snap's advertising platform, and the company's ability to grow the number of active users.
Snap Inc's shares rose by as much as 17% in trading on Friday, extending their gains a day after they became available to the public.
The parent company of Snapchat jumped 44% Thursday after the initial public offering that raised a greater than expected $3.4 billion. The shares opened for trading at $24, higher than the IPO price of $17.
It was the first tech IPO of the year and the largest tech deal since Alibaba went public in 2014.
Based on the opening price on Thursday, Snap had a market cap of about $33 billion, greater than corporate giants like Macy's and American Airlines, and about $22 billion more than Twitter, a competitor.
Early investors are betting on the potential of Snap's advertising platform and the company's ability to grow the number of active users, amid questions about valuation and a recent slowdown in user adoption.
"Investors in Snap will be exposed to an upstart facing aggressive competition from much larger companies, with a core user base that is not growing by much and which is only relatively elusive," said Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research, in a note on Thursday. He rated the stock a "sell" with a $10 price target.