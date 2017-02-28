Salesforce is sliding despite its earnings beat (CRM)

Salesforce is down 2.75% after market close
Salesforce reports fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, but the stock is falling. Salesforce is down 2.75% at $79.11 a share after Tuesday's market close.
Here are the numbers:
With regards to fiscal year 2018, Keith Block, vice chairman, president and COO of Salesforce, said in a press release that Salesforce expects to "deliver more than $10 billion in revenue--reaching that milestone faster than any enterprise software company in history. No other software company of our size and scale is growing at this rate.”
For its full-year 2018 guidance, the company projects revenue of $10.15 billion to $10.20 billion, an increase of 21%-22% YoY.