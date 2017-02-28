Salesforce is sliding despite its earnings beat (CRM)

  • Published:

Salesforce is down 2.75% after market close

Salesforce reports fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, but the stock is falling. Salesforce is down 2.75% at $79.11 a share after Tuesday's market close.

Here are the numbers:

  • Q4 revenue climbed 27% year-over-year to $2.29 billion ($2.28 billion expected)
  • 2016 revenue jumped 26% YoY to $8.39 billion
  • Q4 EPS of $0.28 ($0.25 expected)

With regards to fiscal year 2018, Keith Block, vice chairman, president and COO of Salesforce, said in a press release that Salesforce expects to "deliver more than $10 billion in revenue--reaching that milestone faster than any enterprise software company in history. No other software company of our size and scale is growing at this rate.”

For its full-year 2018 guidance, the company projects revenue of $10.15 billion to $10.20 billion, an increase of 21%-22% YoY.

