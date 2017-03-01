Ray Dalio, founder of the world's biggest hedge fund firm, is expected to continue overseeing the firm's performance.
Ray Dalio, who oversees the world's biggest hedge fund firm, is stepping down from management amid a company-wide shakeup.
Dalio will stop managing Bridgewater Associates by mid-April, according to a client note Wednesday reviewed by Business Insider. Dalio said in the note that he had "temporarily stepped back into management" ten months ago to help transition Greg Jensen's co-CEO role.
Dalio will remain co-chief investment officer along with Bob Prince and Greg Jensen. Dalio wrote that he "expect[s] to remain a professional investor at Bridgewater until I die or until those running Bridgewater don’t want me anymore."
Bridgewater is the world's biggest hedge fund firm, managing about $103 billion in its hedge funds as of mid-year 2016, according to the HFI Billion Dollar Club ranking.
Bridgewater's culture is famously unusual and difficult. In its world of "radical transparency" and "radical truth," employees rate each other's performance in real-time on proprietary iPad apps, and nearly all meetings are recorded to be available for scrutiny. The company reports that 30% of employees leave the company within their first two years.
There are also a slew of other changes, announced in the client note:
Bridgewater has now posted the full memo to clients on LinkedIn.