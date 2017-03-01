Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund firm, is expected to continue overseeing the firm's investments.
Ray Dalio, who oversees the world's biggest hedge fund firm, is stepping down from management amid a company-wide shake-up.
Dalio will stop managing Bridgewater Associates by mid-April, according to a client note Wednesday reviewed by Business Insider. Dalio said in the note that he had "temporarily stepped back into management" 10 months ago to help transition Greg Jensen's co-CEO role.
Dalio will remain co-chief investment officer along with Bob Prince and Jensen. Dalio wrote that he expected "to remain a professional investor at Bridgewater until I die or until those running Bridgewater don't want me anymore."
Bridgewater is the world's biggest hedge fund firm, managing about $103 billion in its hedge funds as of midyear 2016, according to the HFI Billion Dollar Club ranking.
Bridgewater's culture is known for being unusual and difficult. In its world of "radical transparency" and "radical truth," employees rate one another's performance in real time on proprietary iPad apps, and nearly all meetings are recorded to be available for scrutiny. The company reports that 30% of employees leave within their first two years.
A slew of other changes were also announced in the client note:
Bridgewater has now posted the full memo to clients on LinkedIn.