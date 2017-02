The American pizza company announced fourth-quarter earnings that increased from last year and beat analysts expectations, however, same-store sales growth fell short.

Here are the numbers:

Earnings: $0.88 a share versus $0.66 expected.

$0.88 a share versus Revenue: $439.62 million versus $447.4 million expected.

North American same-store sales growth: Up 3.8% versus up 5.9% expected.

Looking ahead, Papa John's sees comparable sales growth of 2% to 4% in the U.S. and 4% to 6% internationally in 2017.