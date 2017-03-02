Anyone who saw the documentary or Broadway play would likely balk at living in the actual home that "Grey Gardens" inspired. They would likely balk even more at its price tag: $19.995 million.
But the East Hampton, New York, mansion where it all began now looks nothing like it did in the 1975 documentary showcasing the lives of Jackie Kennedy Onassis' ex-socialite relatives.
Journalist and author Sally Quinn purchased the mansion with her husband, the late Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, for $220,000 in 1979. They completely rehabilitated it to the current splendor that it now shows, according to The New York Times.
The Corcoran Group has the listing.
The home has the slate exterior of a typical Hamptons home. (The Corcoran Group)
Walk past the sizable porch ... (The Corcoran Group)
... and enter a home of stately beauty. (The Corcoran Group)
The interior, especially, is a far cry from the "Grey Gardens" of yore. (The Corcoran Group)
It's all typical Hamptons charm. (The Corcoran Group)
When Quinn renovated the home, she kept much of the skeleton of the building. The listing says it was "restored with an eye to the past." (The Corcoran Group)
The furniture is original and was also restored by Quinn after she found it in the attic. (The Corcoran Group)
Movie posters are hung up around the home, alluding to its famous past. (The Corcoran Group)
The home has a rich history and is older than most in the area. (The Corcoran Group)
It was built back in 1897, before things like in-home theaters were commonplace. (The Corcoran Group)
"This home will not be attractive to a Russian oligarch," Quinn said to The New York Times. (The Corcoran Group)
Source: The New York Times
There are, however, 10 bedrooms that provide plenty of space for a summer getaway. (The Corcoran Group)
That's in addition to seven and a half baths. (The Corcoran Group)
A pool out back provides a place to go for a dip. (The Corcoran Group)
The estate measures about two acres and is a stone's throw away from the ocean. (The Corcoran Group)
The guest house sits near the pool. (The Corcoran Group)
Little cottages dot the property. (The Corcoran Group)
The "garden" has quite literally been put back into Grey Gardens. (The Corcoran Group)