One of the largest sailing yachts in the world is on sale for $59 million

One of the largest sailing yachts ever built is up for sale.

At 295-feet-long, the Athena Superyacht is the largest sailing yacht in the world that's currently up for sale. It offers three levels of living space.

Scroll down for a closer look:

Priced at $59 million, the Athena yacht can sleep 10 guests.

It comes with 5 cabins — a master suite, three double bedrooms, and one twin.

The master suite comes with a giant bathroom with a large Jacuzzi tub.

But even the smaller bedrooms boast plenty of space, like the twin bedroom, which still has enough room for a couch.

The yacht comes with three levels of living space, which means there are plenty of saloons for kicking back and relaxing inside.

The Athena comes with plenty of storage space, including wall-to-floor bookshelves.

Rich mahogany wood is present throughout the entire boat.

And there's even room for a full dining room table both inside...

... And outside!

The deck offers quite a few tanning options, like individual lounge chairs...

... Or a full tanning bed.

But you can also sit on the deck couches to enjoy an outdoor view and avoid getting a sunburn.

The yacht can reach a maximum speed of 19 knots and fit 21 crew members onboard.

For those interested, the sale must occur offshore and out of US waters as a US Import Duty Tax has not been paid.