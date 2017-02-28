One of the largest sailing yachts in the world is on sale for $59 million

  • Published:

The Athena superyacht can sleep 10 guests.

null play

null

(Burgess)

One of the largest sailing yachts ever built is up for sale.

At 295-feet-long, the Athena Superyacht is the largest sailing yacht in the world that's currently up for sale. It offers three levels of living space.

Scroll down for a closer look:

Priced at $59 million, the Athena yacht can sleep 10 guests.

Priced at $59 million, the Athena yacht can sleep 10 guests. play

Priced at $59 million, the Athena yacht can sleep 10 guests.

(Burgess)


It comes with 5 cabins — a master suite, three double bedrooms, and one twin.

It comes with 5 cabins — a master suite, three double bedrooms, and one twin. play

It comes with 5 cabins — a master suite, three double bedrooms, and one twin.

(Burgess)


The master suite comes with a giant bathroom with a large Jacuzzi tub.

The master suite comes with a giant bathroom with a large Jacuzzi tub. play

The master suite comes with a giant bathroom with a large Jacuzzi tub.

(Burgess)


But even the smaller bedrooms boast plenty of space, like the twin bedroom, which still has enough room for a couch.

But even the smaller bedrooms boast plenty of space, like the twin bedroom, which still has enough room for a couch. play

But even the smaller bedrooms boast plenty of space, like the twin bedroom, which still has enough room for a couch.

(Burgess)


The yacht comes with three levels of living space, which means there are plenty of saloons for kicking back and relaxing inside.

The yacht comes with three levels of living space, which means there are plenty of saloons for kicking back and relaxing inside. play

The yacht comes with three levels of living space, which means there are plenty of saloons for kicking back and relaxing inside.

(Burgess)


The Athena comes with plenty of storage space, including wall-to-floor bookshelves.

The Athena comes with plenty of storage space, including wall-to-floor bookshelves. play

The Athena comes with plenty of storage space, including wall-to-floor bookshelves.

(Burgess)


Rich mahogany wood is present throughout the entire boat.

Rich mahogany wood is present throughout the entire boat. play

Rich mahogany wood is present throughout the entire boat.

(Burgess)


And there's even room for a full dining room table both inside...

And there's even room for a full dining room table both inside... play

And there's even room for a full dining room table both inside...

(Burgess)


... And outside!

... And outside! play

... And outside!

(Burgess)


The deck offers quite a few tanning options, like individual lounge chairs...

The deck offers quite a few tanning options, like individual lounge chairs... play

The deck offers quite a few tanning options, like individual lounge chairs...

(Burgess)


... Or a full tanning bed.

... Or a full tanning bed. play

... Or a full tanning bed.

(Burgess)


But you can also sit on the deck couches to enjoy an outdoor view and avoid getting a sunburn.

But you can also sit on the deck couches to enjoy an outdoor view and avoid getting a sunburn. play

But you can also sit on the deck couches to enjoy an outdoor view and avoid getting a sunburn.

(Burgess)


The yacht can reach a maximum speed of 19 knots and fit 21 crew members onboard.

The yacht can reach a maximum speed of 19 knots and fit 21 crew members onboard. play

The yacht can reach a maximum speed of 19 knots and fit 21 crew members onboard.

(Burgess)

For those interested, the sale must occur offshore and out of US waters as a US Import Duty Tax has not been paid.



Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Check out the all-American, made-in-Italy...bullet
3 The BMW Tupac was murdered in is selling for $1.5 millionbullet

Finance

Bill Ackman.
A quick reminder that Bill Ackman's worst nightmare is still very much a thing
Kevin Lloyd, right, kisses his boyfriend, Breyer Conroy, left, in the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade, June 28, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The 2015 pride parade comes two days after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage in all 50 states.
A new ETF is launching based on 'biblical values' that excludes investing in companies that support 'the LGBT lifestyle'
trump defense increase vs civilian agencies
Trump wants to cut $54 billion in spending from domestic agencies — that's enough to wipe several of them out
Stay hydrated, Elon.
Here's why Tesla is the riskiest stock in history (TSLA)