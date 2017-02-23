Obamacare just hit its highest popularity ever

Americans are learning to love the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

As the law faces possible repeal and replacement by Republicans, a new poll from the Pew Research Center shows that the ACA's popularity is soaring and has hit its highest point since it was passed.

54% of respondents in Pew's survey said they approve of the law, with just 43% disapproving. This is better than the 48% approve, 47% disapprove margin from December 2016.

Additionally, of the 43% against the law, only 17% of people the total surveyed want Republicans to repeal the way entirely while 25% want the law modified instead, according to Pew.

Every age group, ethnic group, and education level saw increased support for Obamacare between Pew's current poll and one conducted in October 2016.

The result also matches up with other recent polls from a variety of outlets that show President Barack Obama's signature health law becoming ever-more popular with Americans.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said that the GOP plans to introduce a repeal and replace bill for the ACA soon after the week-long President's Day break. Dissent among Republicans and recent pushback from constituents at town halls, however, has indicated that a repeal may be less than smooth than originally anticipated.

Even former GOP House Speaker John Boehner said Thursday that repeal is "not going to happen."