Nordstrom is spiking after a stellar fourth quarter (JWN)

Nordstrom reported fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations on Thursday, and the stock is up 6.51% at $46.80 a share.
Here are the numbers:
The department store operator was boosted by outlet Nordstrom Rack, which saw comparable sales increase 4.3%, while the Nordstrom brand experienced a decrease in comparable sales of 2.7%.
The company expects 2017 net sales growth of 3-4% and 2017 EPS of $2.75-$3 per share for the full year.
Nordstrom has been in the news for cutting ties with Ivanka Trump's brand earlier in February, a move the company attributed to declining sales.