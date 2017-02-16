Loads of Americans are moving to these 10 cities

Americans prefer to flock to the South when they want a change of scenery.

The truck-rental company Penske found that Atlanta was again the top city that people moved to in 2016. Florida and Texas were the only two states that had multiple cities on the list.

While some of the moves would have been to rented properties, new home sales in the South have outpaced the rest of the country since 2010, as land is cheaper.

Penske compiled the list based on one-way rental reservations.

Here's the full list in ascending order:

