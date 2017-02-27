Ivanka Trump has packed her bags for DC, and she no longer has any use for her Manhattan pied-à-terre.

But instead of sitting empty while listed for sale for $4.1 million, the two-bedroom apartment has arrived onto the rental market. First listed for $15,000, it was recently knocked down to $13,000 a month.

Trump reportedly bought the apartment for $1 million in 2004, according to Luxury Listings. It sits underneath the four-bedroom penthouse the family also owns in the same Park Avenue building.

It is listed, appropriately, with Trump International Realty.

The apartment is located in Trump Park Avenue, a doorman building on the Upper East Side.

Trump also owns the penthouse of the building with her husband, Jared Kushner.

A wide foyer offers a grand entrance to the 1,500-square-foot condo.

The apartment is a two-bedroom unit, but every room appears oversized.

The combined living and dining room offers plenty of space.

A den sits off the living room.

The kitchen is windowless, but it includes marble countertops.

The master bedroom includes one of the apartment's two bathrooms.

The apartment building also has its own gym.