INSIDE THE ROADSHOW: Snapchat just met with investors in New York and faced a tough set of questions

Snapchat executives in New York on Tuesday were peppered with questions about competition from Facebook, user growth for the disappearing-message app, and accessibility in less developed markets as they pitched investors on the company's shares.
Snap Inc., as Snapchat's parent company is known, is looking to raise as much as $3.2 billion in a much-anticipated initial public offering. The executives are traveling from London to San Francisco as they try and drum up interest in the sale.
Tuesday's meeting, on the 36th floor of the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York City's Columbus Circle, drew a standing room only crowd that one investor described as "the entire hedge fund mafia."
Inside the hotel ballroom, guests bearing the bright yellow IPO pitchbooks distributed at the event were treated to a light, if uninspired lunch, and heady prognostications by Snap's management.
Attendees nibbled on turkey sandwiches and chicken caesar wrap, while Snap's 26-year-old CEO Evan Spiegel, chief strategy officer Imran Khan, and CFO Drew Vollero answered questions from the crowd, according to people who attended the event.
"We have an interesting perspective on the world based on what people are seeing, and that's where I'm spending most of my time today," Spiegel, who was dressed in a suit but not tie, told the crowd, according to one investor who was present. Spiegel ticked off various statistics as he answered questions, highlighting the fact that 2.5 million "snaps" are created on the service every day.
The meeting lasted less than an hour and consisted entirely of a question and answer session. The company had already released an introductory video online on Friday.
Snap, which aims to begin trading on March 2, is seeking a valuation of between $19.5 and $22 billion.
One investor at the event told Business Insider the mood in the room was "respectful but somewhat skeptical."
The questions were tough, according to one investor present. Here are the main takeaways from a handful of money managers who attended the roadshow. They all asked not to be identified.
One hedge fund investor told Business Insider that despite concerns raised, he is still looking to buy Snap shares. This investor said the valuation is a fair price.
"It's not that crazy when you think about the total ... market they're trying to go after," this person said, referring to the digital advertising market taking share from traditional broadcasters.