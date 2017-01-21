In America The 9 biggest marches and protests in history

On January 21, approximately 200,000 people will convene in Washington, DC to stand up for gender equality after Donald Trump's inauguration. The effort will extend internationally with sister marches in 60 countries on every continent — including Antarctica.

"In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore," the march's site reads. "The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us."

It's set to be one of the largest protests in the last decade.

Here's a look back at some of the biggest marches in American history.

The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom — August 28, 1963

Approximately 250,000 people participated in this 1963 civil rights march in DC, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I have a Dream" speech.

An anti-Vietnam War protest in Washington DC — November 15, 1969

Between 500,000 and 600,000 people demonstrated against the Vietnam War in DC, which had led to thousands of deaths by 1969. Coalitions started organizing smaller rallies in 1967, eventually leading up to the large anti-Vietnam march two years later.

The Solidarity Day march in Washington, DC — September 19, 1981

The Solidarity Day march was a rally of about 260,000 people in DC in 1981. It was in response to President Ronald Reagan's decision to fire 12,000 air traffic controllers who went on strike and demanded wage increases and safer working conditions.

The Anti-Nuclear March in New York City’s Central Park — June 12, 1982

In 1982, around a million protestors filled Central Park to protest nuclear weapons during Ronald Reagan's presidency.

The Million Man March in Washington, DC — October 16, 1995

In 1995, Washington, DC's Million Man March took place with a stated aim to unite the Black community. Estimates for the number of attendees vary from 400,000 to 1.1 million people.

The March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay, and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation — April 25, 1993

Between 800,000 and a million people marched on the National Mall in 1993 for LGBT rights. The organizers' primary demands were civil rights bills against discrimination, an increase in AIDS research funding, and reproductive rights.

The Million Woman March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — October 25, 1997

In 1997, two years after the Million Man March, anywhere from 500,000 to 2 million people convened for the Million Woman March. The event, which was held on a rainy Saturday in 1997, included prayer, musical performances, and speeches by local organizers and civil rights activists.

Protests against the Iraq war in America's largest cities— February 15-16, 2003

As a protest to George W. Bush's decision to invade Iraq, between 10 to 15 million people marched in 600 cities across the world in 2003. At least 500,000 people protested in American cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

It's known as the biggest protest in world history.

The March for Women’s Lives in Washington DC — April 25, 2004

In 2004, the March for Women's Lives was one of the largest pro-choice protests in American history, with between 500,000 and 1.1 million attendees.