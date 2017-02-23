GE CEO Jeff Immelt on Thursday regaled an assembly of some of the executives of the largest manufacturing companies in the world with a story about the time President Donald Trump hit a hole in one while playing golf with Immelt.

This story was not unprompted, however, but requested by none other than Trump himself during the meeting at the White House.

"Jeff actually watched me make a hole in one, can you believe that?" Trump said while the GE CEO introduced himself to the other executives. "Should you tell that story?"

Immelt then told the group about the incident.

"We were trying to talk President Trump into doing the 'The Apprentice' — that was my assignment when we owned NBC," said Immelt. (GE owned NBC from 1986 until Comcast bought a majority stake in 2009.)

"President Trump goes up to a par 3 on his course. He looks at the three of us and says, 'You realize, of course, I'm the richest golfer in the world?' ... then gets a hole in one."

The group laughed, and Immelt concluded, "So I have to say, I've seen the magic before."

"It's crazy," Trump said to more laughter. "No, I actually said I was the best golfer of all the rich people, to be exact, and then I got a hole in one. It was sort of cool."

Trump has for decades been an avid golfer and golf-course owner, and he has played golf each of the past three weekends.

Check out a video of the interaction: