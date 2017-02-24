How one woman saved $17,000 in 10 months while living in one of the most expensive countries in the world

By keeping her expenses low and working as much as possible, Nina Ragusa was able to save $17,000 while living in Australia for a year.
In early 2016, travel blogger Nina Ragusa set a lofty goal for herself: Sock away $15,000 (or more) in savings.
And she did it — boosting her savings account by over $17,000 in just 10 months.
Ragusa, who chronicles her adventures on her blog, Where in the World is Nina?, has been traveling the world for over five years, and she recently spent a year living in Australia with her boyfriend on a working holiday visa.
Despite Australia's high cost of living, Ragusa was determined to use the time to save up for future travel — she could always visit the country again as a tourist — and spent 10 months looking for ways to cut back her spending and stretch her paycheck.
Throughout her savings challenge, Ragusa implemented two basic rules:
From working 70 hour weeks to living on less than $3 per meal, here's how she was able to save over $17,000 while living in one of the most expensive countries in the world.
Note: All dollar amounts are in USD unless otherwise stated.
Nightcliff, Northern Territory, Australia
She typically made between $19 and $35 per hour — up to $48 per hour on holidays — and ended up saving about half of her total income. Her boyfriend, Garrett, saved alongside her and put away $30,000 of his own, thanks to a higher-paying job.
Mindle Beach, Australia
"I worked so hard. Forty, 50, sometimes 70 hours a week," she writes on her blog. "I worked. And when I wasn't scheduled to work, I was working on my blog. There [were], of course, the few nights a week my boyfriend and I had a precious couple of hours to get lost in one of our shows together and enjoy a beer or glass of wine before passing [out] because we were so exhausted, but that's about it."
Berry Springs, Australia
Botanical Gardens, Darwin, Australia
"I know Woolworth's and Cole's often put their bread on sale after 7 or 8 p.m., and I always look out for the sales signs," she writes on her blog. "Sometimes they put their [vegetables] that will go off in the next few day in 'grab bags' for like $3 AUD. Inside is a few days worth of [vegetables] for two people!"
Australia
Nightcliff Foreshore, Australia
"It was the best decision!" she says. "Fuel was dirt cheap for me. I paid $5 to fill up and everything is really close in Darwin so I only needed a fill up every few weeks or so."
Melbourne, Australia
Darwin, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
"One of my main missions living this way is to show others that working abroad is possible, making money on the road can happen, you don't need to be rich to start, it's possible to live with less to get more out of life later on," she says.
Fisherman's Bastion, Budapest, Hungary
You can follow along with her adventures at Where in the World is Nina?