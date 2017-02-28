Here comes GDP...

  • Published:

GDP is expected to have grown by 2.1% in the fourth quarter according to economists.

null play

null

(Phil Cole/Getty Images)

The second print for the US gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2016 is expected to be released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists are expected the measure of the US economy to come in at 2.1%, up from the initial print of 1.9% growth that was released in January.

Personal consumption is expected to tick up slightly to 2.6% growth from the initial 2.5% in the first print.

The initial print for the fourth quarter was a dramatic slowdown from the 3.5% growth in the third quarter, but was partly due to the impact of soybean exports on the data.

We'll have the number as it crosses, so refresh the page for updates.

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Check out the all-American, made-in-Italy...bullet
3 Harvard researchers say the snowball method is the best way to pay...bullet

Finance

Black Friday last year at a Target in Orem, Utah.
Target tumbles 13% after missing on earnings and guidance (TGT)
Student leader Joshua Wong with a sign saying "defend judicial independence" during a confrontation with security guards at a news conference held by Carrie Lam in Hong Kong.
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA)
null
The US stock market is on the verge of making history
Student leader Joshua Wong with a sign saying "defend judicial independence" during a confrontation with security guards at a news conference held by Carrie Lam in Hong Kong.
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA)