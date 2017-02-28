Here comes GDP...

The second print for the US gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2016 is expected to be released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists are expected the measure of the US economy to come in at 2.1%, up from the initial print of 1.9% growth that was released in January.

Personal consumption is expected to tick up slightly to 2.6% growth from the initial 2.5% in the first print.

The initial print for the fourth quarter was a dramatic slowdown from the 3.5% growth in the third quarter, but was partly due to the impact of soybean exports on the data.

We'll have the number as it crosses, so refresh the page for updates.