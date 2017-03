Economists forecast that for the month of January personal income rose by 0.3% and personal spending also rose by 0.3%, according to data collected by Investing.com.

Last month, personal spending rose by 0.5%, in line with expectations, while personal incomes came in at 0.3%, a hair below expectations.

Additionally, core PCE is expected to tick up by 0.2% month-over-month and by 1.8% year-over-year.

