Foot Locker's profit soared 12% this quarter — and its stock is popping (FL)

  Published:

The company reported fourth quarter earnings on Friday morning.

Foot Locker reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Friday, and its stock is up 7.80% at $73.93 a share.

The company reported earnings of $182 million, or $1.37 per share, up from $162 million, or $1.16 per share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year. This beat Wall Street's expectations of $1.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company also said that revenue for the fourth quarter rose 5.0% to $2.11 billion, up from $2.01 billion last year.

