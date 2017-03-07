Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

State Street Global Advisors, a nearly $2.5 trillion investor, just installed a bronze statue of a defiant girl in front of Wall Street's iconic charging bull as part of its new campaign to pressure companies to add more women to their boards.

"There has been a lot of discussion on this topic, but the needle hasn't moved materially," Lori Heinel, the firm's deputy global chief investment officer, told Business Insider after the statue installment, a day ahead of International Women's Day.

In macroeconomic news, President Trump might've just gotten the ammo he needs to name China a "currency manipulator," as he's been promising to do.

In deals, HP Enterprise is buying the flash-storage company Nimble Storage for $12.50 a share, or about $1 billion.

On Wall Street, shares of Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. tumbled to new lows Tuesday, declining for a second-straight day.

Healthcare stocks were also down Tuesday after House Republicans rolled out their new healthcare plan to replace Obamacare on Monday evening.

Stocks are rolling over after a tremendous rally and that's the best thing any bullish investor can wish for right now — The post-election surge in US stocks has lost its steam in March. A big drop might be the best thing that can happen next.

Trump tweets that he's working on a 'new system where there will be competition in the drug industry' — President Donald Trump has big plans for the way we price our drugs.

Bitcoin plunges sharply and suddenly — Bitcoin plunged by more than $100 in a matter of minutes on Tuesday morning.

Gallup's measure of US economic confidence jumps to a record high — Americans' economic optimism surged last week.

Trump may be about to give US automakers their first big win — The US auto industry is happy with Donald Trump.

Russia's inflation plunges to its lowest level in 5 years — It was the lowest rate since June 2012.

After interviewing 50 of Wall Street's best investors, Tony Robbins determined 3 investing steps every 20-something must take — Tony Robbins, the performance coach best known for his high-energy seminars, has over the past few years dedicated himself to spreading personal-finance literacy.