Stocks closed lower for a second straight day for the first time in more than a month. Pharma stocks slipped after President Donald Trump tweeted he was working on a system that would create competitive pricing in the drug industry.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,924.76, -29.58, (-0.14%)

20,924.76, -29.58, (-0.14%) S&P 500: 2,368.39, -6.92, (-0.29%)

2,368.39, -6.92, (-0.29%) Nasdaq: 5,833.93, -15.25, (-0.26%)

Additionally:

Stocks are rolling over after a tremendous rally, and that's the best thing any bullish investor can wish for right now

GOLDMAN SACHS: Trump's regulatory reform will benefit 3 banks more than the others

A $2.5 trillion asset manager just put a statue of a defiant girl in front of the Wall Street bull

TRUMP: 'Phase 2 & 3' of 'wonderful' healthcare overhaul will come soon