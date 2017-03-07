Finance-bi STOCKS DIP: Here's what you need to know (SNAP, HPE)

Pharma stocks slipped after President Donald Trump tweeted he was working on a system that would create competitive pricing in the drug industry.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer places his hand atop a stack of Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) papers next to replace and repeal paperwork produced by House Republicans while addressing the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017.

Stocks closed lower for a second straight day for the first time in more than a month. Pharma stocks slipped after President Donald Trump tweeted he was working on a system that would create competitive pricing in the drug industry.

Here's the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 20,924.76, -29.58, (-0.14%)
  • S&P 500: 2,368.39, -6.92, (-0.29%)
  • Nasdaq: 5,833.93, -15.25, (-0.26%)
  1. There's pushback on the Obamacare replacement. The Republican Study Committee — a conservative caucus with 172 members — released a memo criticizing the American Health Care Act (AHCA), specifically the tax credits proposed for people to buy healthcare if they do not receive it from their employer or a government program like Medicare or Medicaid. Rep. Justin Amash, a longtime critic of Obamacare and House Freedom Caucus member, tweeted that the AHCA was "Obamacare 2.0."
  2. Snap continues to slide. Shares of Snapchat's parent company dropped 11% to as low as $21 as short sellers prepared to borrow.
  3. The US trade deficit jumped in January to a five-year high. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit in January rose 9.6% to $48.5 billion. This underscored the challenges facing President Donald Trump in fulfilling a campaign pledge to reduce deficits.
  4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is buying the flash-storage company Nimble Storage for $12.50 a share, or about $1 billion. HPE will also assume or pay out Nimble's unvested equity awards, which are worth about $200 million.
  5. Gallup's measure of US economic confidence jumps to a record high. The US Economic Confidence Index increased by seven points to +16 from February 27 to March 5, marking the highest weekly average in the index's nine-year trend.

