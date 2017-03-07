Finance-bi Snapchat is still sliding (SNAP)

Snap Inc. shares were lower in early trading on Tuesday after falling below the opening price of $24 per share a day earlier.

The stock dropped 10% to as low as $21.39 a share, sending the earliest traders who bought at last week Thursday's debut deeper into the red on their investment.

Snapchat's parent company continued to fall as none of the analysts who initiated coverage of the stock were bullish. Out of eight, six rated "sell" and two rated "hold." Some analysts who are part of firms that worked on the initial public offering will not immediately be able to rate the stock.

The stock popped 44% on its first day of trading last Thursday after raising $3.4 billion in the IPO — the largest for a social network since Twitter. Its market value rose to $28.3 billion, surpassing companies like Macy's and American Airlines.

Analysts who are bearish on the stock argue that this valuation is too high for a company that has not yet turned a profit and is competing for ad spending with peers like Facebook.

Additionally, Snap was the first US company to list shares with non-voting rights. For this reason, a group of investors has approached stock index providers including S&P Dow Jones Indices to prevent Snap from being part of their benchmarks, Reuters reported.

Short selling — used by traders to bet and profit on a stock's decline — may further pressure Snap shares.