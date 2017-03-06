Finance-bi SNAP TANKS: What you need to know on Wall Street right now

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider's summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours.

Snap Inc. is having its first down day in the stock market since going public last Thursday.

Shares of the parent company of Snapchat fell 7% in early trading on Monday to as low as $24.85. They were about 14% lower than their high after the initial public offering.

In other deals news, General Motors is selling Opel, its European division, to Peugeot for $2.3 billion. The asset managers Standard Life and Aberdeen are merging in a $13.4 billion deal and their shares popped on the news.

Exactly eight years ago, on March 6, 2009, the S&P 500 dropped to an intraday low of 666. Just days earlier, President Barack Obama made what ended up being one of the most perfectly-timed market calls ever.

The strengthening US dollar has been one of the big-picture economic trends for half a decade — but for the first time in years, it's being driven by US developments.

And Business Insider's Pedro da Costa explains why record-breaking stocks are a bad reason for the Fed to raise interest rates.

Here are the top Wall Street headlines from the past 24 hours.

Stocks have entered the 'danger zone' — Investors' exuberance on the stock market may be at a tipping point.

ROCKEFELLER CIO: US stocks are clearly near the top, and Europe is set for its own Trump rally — The US stock market is "unambiguously" at the high end of its historic range, according to David Harris, chief investment officer of the asset-management firm Rockefeller & Co.

GOLDMAN SACHS: Hedge funds and mutual funds have very different views on the financials — It's no secret that bank stocks have outperformed the broader stock market since the election.

Investors love Snapchat, but Wall Street analysts are warning people not to buy it — Snap is still flying way above its IPO price, even though it doesn't seem the Snapchat maker has a single "buy" rating from Wall Street analysts.

Retailers are slumping on declining February sales — Department store stocks are taking a beating on Monday, following word that February store sales slumped amid declining store traffic.

The guy running Trump's trade policy just wrote a seriously troubling op-ed in The Wall Street Journal — Peter Navarro writes like a man ready to start a trade war.

16 brilliant quotes from Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man — Charlie Munger dropped out of college, served as a meteorologist in the US Army Air Corps, and graduated from Harvard Law.

8 years ago today the S&P cratered to a low of 666 — here are the scariest moments of the financial crisis — Eight years ago, the US economy went into recession, the US housing market crashed, and credit markets seized, bringing the banking industry to its knees.