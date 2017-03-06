Finance-bi Retailers are slumping on declining February sales (JCP, M, KSS, SHLD)

February store sales slumped amid the growth of online shopping and declining store traffic

Department store stocks are taking a beating on Monday, following word that February store sales slumped amid declining store traffic.

Sales slumped 17% from January 31 to February 23 compared to the same period last year, Bloomberg reports, citing First Data figures. The drop came as store traffic decreased 16.3% during the same period.

Additionally, growth in digital sales surpassed same-store sales growth in the 4th quarter of 2016.

Here's a look at the sector's performance in the aftermath of the sales figures, as of 11:51am ET:

