Deutsche Bank is looking at raising $8.5 billion (DB)

  • Published:

Deutsche Bank is looking to "conducting preparatory steps" for a potential $8.5 billion capital raise.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Cryan attends a news conference in Frankfurt play

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Cryan attends a news conference in Frankfurt

(Thomson Reuters)

Here's the statement from the bank:

Deutsche Bank confirms that it is conducting preparatory steps for a potential capital raise of approximately EUR 8 billion and several potential strategic measures. These include retaining Postbank and integrating it with the Bank’s existing German retail and commercial business and a sale of a minority stake in Deutsche Asset Management via an initial public offering. Implementation is subject to market conditions and approval by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. At this stage, no decision to proceed has been made.

More to follow

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 It costs about $200,000 an hour to operate Air Force One — here's why...bullet
3 Range Rover Velar Range Rover's stunning Porsche fighter is here —...bullet

Finance

null
Trump's trade policy violates basic rules of behavior we teach in kindergarten
null
STOCKS DO NOTHING: Here's what you need to know
valeant
Bill Ackman's nightmare stock is getting kicked around again
null
A tiny London firm run by a couple of 30-somethings won a slice of Snap's IPO at the last minute (SNAP)