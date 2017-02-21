Carl Icahn has reportedly taken a stake in Bristol-Myers and its shares are jumping (BMY)

  • Published:

Bristol-Myers announced changes to its board earlier on Tuesday following pressure from another activist investor.

null play

null

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Billionaire Carl Icahn has taken a stake in the pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers and sees it as a possible takeover target, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Bristol-Myers shares gained as much as 5% in late trading on Tuesday after the news crossed.

Bristol-Myers announced earlier Tuesday an expanded share-buyback program, and named three new board members, following pressure from activist investor Jana Partners. The companies had been in talks since Jana Partners became a shareholder in the fourth quarter, Bristol-Myers said.

Icahn sees value in the company's pipeline of drugs which currently includes treatments for heart diseases and cancer, the report said.

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 Fannie and Freddie plunge after court rules hedge funds can't sue the...bullet
3 28-year-old cofounder named to Forbes 30 under 30 shares his advice...bullet

Finance

null
STOCKS HIT NEW ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know
A recruiter for messaging app Snapchat talks to job seekers at a booth at TechFair LA, a technology job fair, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2017.
INSIDE THE ROADSHOW: Snapchat just met with investors in New York and faced a tough set of questions
null
STOCKS HIT NEW ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know
Evan Spiegel Snapchat logo
Goldman Sachs is predicting that Snap will deliver $2 billion in revenue in 2018