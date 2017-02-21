Bitcoin soars above $1,100

Bitcoin is at its highest level since the beginning of the year.
Bitcoin has broken out to its best levels since the beginning of the year as overnight buying has the cryptocurrency higher by 4% at $1,101.70 per coin.
Tuesday's advance marks bitcoin's eighth straight gain and has run action above the $1,100 mark for the first time since January 5. A move above $1,161.85 will have bitcoin trading at its best level since November 2013.
The eight-day winning streak comes amid investor speculation the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve at least one of the three proposed bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds despite analyst concerns that none will be approved.
Bitcoin has had a wild start to 2017.
It rallied more than 20% in the opening week of the year, propelled by speculative buying in China. It then proceeded to crash 35%, bottoming out below $800, amid concerns China was going to crackdown on trading.
After shrugging off concerns that Chinese exchanges were going to charge a flat fee of 0.2% per transaction, buyers re-emerged and ran bitcoin above $1,050 before two of China's largest exchanges said they were blocking withdrawals.