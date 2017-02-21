Bitcoin soars above $1,100

  • Published:

Bitcoin is at its highest level since the beginning of the year.

A Bitcoin sign is seen in a window in Toronto. play

A Bitcoin sign is seen in a window in Toronto.

(Reuters/Mark Blinch)

Bitcoin has broken out to its best levels since the beginning of the year as overnight buying has the cryptocurrency higher by 4% at $1,101.70 per coin.

Tuesday's advance marks bitcoin's eighth straight gain and has run action above the $1,100 mark for the first time since January 5. A move above $1,161.85 will have bitcoin trading at its best level since November 2013.

The eight-day winning streak comes amid investor speculation the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve at least one of the three proposed bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds despite analyst concerns that none will be approved.

Bitcoin has had a wild start to 2017.

It rallied more than 20% in the opening week of the year, propelled by speculative buying in China. It then proceeded to crash 35%, bottoming out below $800, amid concerns China was going to crackdown on trading.

After shrugging off concerns that Chinese exchanges were going to charge a flat fee of 0.2% per transaction, buyers re-emerged and ran bitcoin above $1,050 before two of China's largest exchanges said they were blocking withdrawals.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 28-year-old cofounder named to Forbes 30 under 30 shares his advice...bullet
3 United's CEO cheated death a month into the job and is now leading...bullet

Finance

Coming to a dashboard near you.
How Apple CarPlay could completely disrupt the auto industry (AAPL, GM)
null
The owner of Burger King is buying Popeyes for $1.8 billion
null
Verizon has cut Yahoo's price by $350 million (YHOO, VZ)
Screen Shot 2017 02 21 at 8.17.00 AM
The US dollar is climbing