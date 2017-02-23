Bitcoin is getting closer to its all-time high

  • Published:

Bitcoin is higher for a 10th straight day.

Attendants pose with a bitcoin sign during the opening of Hong Kong's first bitcoin retail store. play

Attendants pose with a bitcoin sign during the opening of Hong Kong's first bitcoin retail store.

(Reuters/Bobby Yip)

Bitcoin is getting closer to a record high. Early buying on Thursday has the cryptocurrency up 1.7%, or $19.25, to $1148.56 a coin, and on track for its 10th straight day of gains. Its all-time high of $1,161.88 was set on January 5.

Buyers have been piling into bitcoin in anticipation the US Securities and Exchange Commission will approve at least one of the three proposed bitcoin-focused exchange-traded funds by a March 11 deadline. Analysts have warned that none will be approved.

The current rally in bitcoin has run the price up more than 17% and has been the latest chapter in a volatile start to the year. Bitcoin surged more than 20% in the first week of 2017 amid heavy buying interest from China. Then, the price crashed 35% amid fears China was going to crack down on trading.

After bottoming out near $750 a coin, the cryptocurrency rallied despite news that China's largest exchanges would begin charging a flat fee of 0.2% on all transactions and that two of China's largest bitcoin exchanges were blocking withdrawals.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance Tips 7 psychological traits of the super richbullet
2 United's customers and employees were fed up — the inside story of...bullet
3 Fannie and Freddie plunge after court rules hedge funds can't sue...bullet

Finance

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays pool during her visit to MIST, a child and adolescent mental-health project in Pontypool, Wales.
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, BCS, XOM, TSLA)
President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Janet Yellen
The Fed isn't sure whether Trump will be good or bad for the economy — but it thinks investors are ignoring the risks
Chris Patrie looks at the Benelli display of shotguns during the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits April 13, 2012
Sturm Ruger earnings soar on new product sales (RGR)
New Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa.
Nissan's CEO Carlos Ghosn steps down