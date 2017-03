The price of one Bitcoin climbed above the price of one ounce of gold for the first time ever on Thursday.

The cryptocurrency climbed to $1,241.30 around 10:20 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, gold was around $1,241.25 at the time. Bitcoin dipped below the yellow metal minutes later, but then bounced back again.

As of 10:41 a.m. ET, Bitcoin is up by 1.8% at $1,248.10, while gold is down 0.6% at $1,242.15.