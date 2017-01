Apple is higher by 0.3% at $120.11 after BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, boosted its stake in the company to 322 million shares, according to a SEC filing.

The firm now holds 6.1% of Apple's outstanding shares, worth about $38.4 billion.

Apple stock reached a 14-month high earlier this week as Morgan Stanley gave the company an "overweight" rating and a price target of $148.