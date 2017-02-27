Apple is ticking up as Buffett buys more shares (AAPL)

Warren Buffett revealed that he raised his stake in Apple this year, in an annual report Saturday from Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffet more than doubled his holding as of December 31, raising his stake in Apple this to about 133 million shares. Buffett also revealed a $1.6 billion gain in his Apple investment.

Berkshire became one of the top ten Apple investors in 2016, according to Reuters. Apple is ticking up 0.35% at $137.14 a share on Monday afternoon.