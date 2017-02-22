A rare look inside the $21 million 'Princess' megayacht that has 5 cabins and a Jacuzzi

Miami's premier yacht show ran over the weekend and featured nearly 800 superyachts.

But while several yachts have made their appearance at different shows around the globe, the Princess megayacht debuted for Yachts Miami Beach for the very first time.

Scroll down for a closer look:

The Princess yacht measures 131 feet and sleeps 12.

The first thing you see when you walk inside is the yacht's large saloon. It comes with balconies that can fold down electronically at the push of a button.

The yacht has five cabins, including the master suite pictured here. On the left you can see the master bedroom, which comes with its own office space.

The master also comes with a vanity table and his and her closets...

... As well as a bathroom with a massive walk-in shower. The bathroom even has its own skylight to let in lots of natural light.

Here's a look at another bedroom to show you don't need to be in the master suite to get the true luxurious experience.

There are four levels to the yacht and three decks. The upper deck has space for a dining room table that can seat 12.

There's also a Jacuzzi...

... And plenty of space for sunbathing.

A 'Princess' yacht of this size costs around $21 million.