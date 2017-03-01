12 style upgrades any guy can snag for under $60

Spring is almost here, and it's time to take a look at your wardrobe.

Rather than do a massive overhaul, though, there are some small things you can do to give your outfits that fresh spring feel.

From a new watch strap to a fresh pair of white canvas sneakers, here are 12 super-accessible upgrades you can buy to get your closet ready for spring.

They're so cheap, you might as well try it, right?

A stylish new watch.

The Timex Weekender Fairfield is the watch to buy this spring. Its simple design and low price make this an easy one to recommend.

Timex Weekender Fairfield, $31

A fresh pair of white sneakers.

White shoes are one of the best new things you should wear for spring. And they can't be had for a better value than the Converse All-Star Monochrome, which perfectly nails that all-white minimalism at a super-low price point.

Converse All-Star Monochrome, $55

A watch strap to take your wrist style up a notch.

The easiest thing you can do to refresh your wardrobe for spring is to get a new watch strap.

Easily interchangeable in any watch, a nylon NATO Watch Strap will add a fresh new look for less than $15. They come in a variety of colors, so you can mix and match anything you'd like.

NATO Watch Strap, $12

A new tie to refresh your suiting.

We like the look of a fresh navy polka-dot tie in the spring, and this one from the Tie Bar perfectly fits the bill.

The Tie Bar, $25

And a tie clip to make sure it stays put.

A tie clip is a super-easy way to add another focal point to a shirt-and-tie ensemble, and it classes up the entire outfit. They can be had for cheap, like this one from J. Crew, which retails for $30.

J. Crew brushed Tie Clip, $30

A crisp new pocket square to draw attention.

A linen pocket square is one of the best ways to upgrade even the cheapest suit. This one from Kent Wang ($25) adds interest to linen white with a classy navy edge.

Kent Wang Linen Pocket Square, $25

A pair of camp mocs to replace your boat shoes.

You already know that those boat shoes just aren't going to cut it anymore. A cheap way to upgrade is the Minnetonka Camp Moc, which brings style without any of the added frat-boy baggage.

Minnetonka Camp Moc, $45-50

A pair of fun laces to refresh your shoes.

An easy upgrade to any pair of shoes is to swap out the laces. And for spring, you could easily get away with some fun colors, like these by Mavericks Laces.

Mavericks Laces, $25 for three

A cream knitted belt to switch it up.

A knit belt isn't really a necessity by any means, but it adds a relaxed vibe to weekend outfits where a leather belt just feels like too much. This one by J. Crew fits the bill.

J. Crew Woven Cotton Belt, $40

A baseball cap to protect your head from the sun.

Leave those bucket and straw hats at the beach. Pretty much the only hat a guy can get away with in the spring and summer is a baseball cap. Our favorites are made by Ebbets Field Flannels.

Ebbets Field Flannels, $50

A pair of knock-around glasses when you don't want to take your good ones.

Sure, you already have a great pair of prescription sunglasses — but you can't take those to the beach. Get a pair you don't care about, that you can just knock around in. When they're $20 from Topman, who cares if you lose them?

Topman Sunglasses, $15-25

Collar stays to stay sharp.

We're going to let you in on a secret: You know how models keep their dress shirt collars so sharp? It's not starch, it's a collar stay.

Owen & Fred Collar Stays, $29