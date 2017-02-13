10 things you need to know today (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, RBS, JWN, ORCL, GOOG, SSNLF)

Here is what you need to know.

Trump to meet Trudeau. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Washington on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss a variety of topics including jobs, trade, and immigration.

The head of the IMF says Trump is good for the US economy for now. Speaking at the annual World Government Summit in Dubai, International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde said, "We have reasons to be optimistic about growth in the United States." Lagarde, however, thinks Trump's policies will eventually cause a "tightening that is going to be difficult on the global economy."

Japan GDP missed. The Japanese economy grew at a 0.2% clip in the fourth quarter, missing economists' expectations of 0.3% growth, as growth slowed for the third consecutive quarter. The yen is weaker by 0.5% at 113.72 per dollar.

RBS is reportedly readying a $1 billion cost-cutting plan. A Financial Times report says the bulk of the staff cuts will occur at RBS' offices in London and Edinburgh, Scotland, as the company prepares to report a ninth straight year of losses.

Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's clothing line crashed in 2016. Sales collapsed by 32% versus a year ago to $14.3 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Oracle has filed an appeal in its case against Google. In May, Oracle lost a court case against Google and Android regarding bits of code copied from Java — but now it's arguing that the jury didn't have all the information it needed to reach a verdict.

Samsung's boss is being questioned again on suspicion of bribery. A special prosecutor says it will once again investigate Samsung's chairman, Jay Y. Lee on suspicion of bribery as it continues to look into the political corruption scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, Reuters says.

Stock markets around the world are higher. Australia's ASX (+0.7%) paced the overnight advance, and France's CAC (+0.8%) is out front in Europe. The S&P 500 is on track to open up 0.2% near 2,320.

Earnings reports continue to flow. Teva Pharmaceuticals and Restaurant Brands will report ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data is light. Consumer-price-index revisions will be announced. The US 10-year yield is higher by 2 basis points at 2.43%.