Vimbai Mutinhiri Media personality smoulders in new bolder look

Media personality Vimbai Mutinhirin is hair goals with fierce new look...

  Published:
Vimbai Mutinhirin play

Vimbai Mutinhirin

(Instagram)

Vimbai Mutinhiri TV host is FIERCE for colourful Blanck Lite cover feature
Vimbai Mutinhirin is hair goals with fierce new look.

The media girl, model and entrepreneur smoulders with new look; a bold shoulder length bone straight hair with blunt bangs.

ALSO READ: Adella does flawless glow as perfect inspiration for wedding makeover

Vimbai Mutinhirin play

Vimbai Mutinhirin

(Instagram)

 

The stylish TV girl to to Instagram to show off the new hair, a bold black look giving her an edgy and fiercer look with attitude sport on.

She showed off the look wearing a natural makeup look and light pink lips sporting a bandeau showing off her chiseled clavicle and flawless skin.

ALSO READ: MAC Cosmetics taps 10 social media influencers for new collaboration

Vimbai Mutinhirin play

Vimbai Mutinhirin

(Instagram)

 

She posted the photos with a caption; “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life - Coco Chanel”. Get it girl!

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

