Vimbai Mutinhiri Media personality smoulders in new bolder look

Vimbai Mutinhirin is hair goals with fierce new look.

The media girl, model and entrepreneur smoulders with new look; a bold shoulder length bone straight hair with blunt bangs.

The stylish TV girl to to Instagram to show off the new hair, a bold black look giving her an edgy and fiercer look with attitude sport on.

She showed off the look wearing a natural makeup look and light pink lips sporting a bandeau showing off her chiseled clavicle and flawless skin.

She posted the photos with a caption; “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life - Coco Chanel”. Get it girl!