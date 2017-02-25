Tara Fela-Durotoye Beauty entrepreneur launches hub against intellectual property theft

Tara Fela-Durotoye launched the 'United We Stand' campaign to tackle piracy,counterfeiting and intellectual property theft on the 24th February 2017.

The beauty entrepreneur and CEO/Founder of House Of Tara International came together with other entrepreneurs across different industries to stand against piracy in Nigeria.

Starting off by sharing a story of how a call from China informing her of HOT products being counterfeited almost sent her out cold she called on the federal government to help take a stand to protect against intellectual property theft.

Launching an emotional video directed by Kemi Adetiba to address the issue of piracy in Nigeria featuring Tara Fela-Durotoye herself, Oke Maduewesi of Zaron Cosmetics, Nollywood actor and producer Funke Akindele-Bello, Temitayo Eyitayo of 24 Apparel, Uzo Uzeoke of Emzor Pharmaceuticals and Chude Jideonwo all stood as parts of the collective to take a stand.

"I got a call from the founder of Zaron Cosmetics, Oke Maduewesi, she said Tara this is what I'm facing and I know you're facing the same as well and I think we should work together to address this issue because if we address it individually we may not make as much impact and the minute she said that I understood and agreed"; Tara Fela-Durotoye revealed how she got inspired to start off the campaign.

Pulling all resources together, the collective initially launched a viral tease addressing this on social media with short videos before the campaign was launched.

Stressing the need for the Federal Government to put stricter policies in place to protect indigenous brands Fela-Durotoye revealed piracy cuts across the music industry, movie industry, fashion industry, the pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage and so on.

Hon. Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar gave a keynote address where earlier a panel of experts and entrepreneurs including Music entrepreneur Obi Asika, Medical practitioner/seasoned dermatologist Dr Vivian Oputa, founder of Okada Books Okechukwu Ofili, Product Manager at Flour Mills Babatunde Adenaike and lawyer Obafemi Agaba all spoke about the effects piracy has on businesses and human welfare with Oputa revealing the side effects of using counterfeited products on the skin.

The campaign was formally launched with people charged to march against the scourge relentlessly till a policies are put in place.

To take a stand against piracy/support the campaign, send an email to unitedcoalitionng@gmail.com