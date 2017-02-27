Oscars 2017 Top makeup looks on the red carpet

The 2017 Oscars red carpet saw beautiful makeup done to complement the different pieces the celebrities chose.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Janelle Monae at the 2017 Oscars play

Janelle Monae at the 2017 Oscars

(E!)

Oscars 2017 Best Dressed celebrities on the red carpet
Oscars 2017 Worst Dressed on the red carpet
All the looks from the 2017 Oscars red carpet
Oscars 2017 All the photos from the red carpet
Oscars 2017 John Legend, Chrissy Teigen are best dressed couple on the red carpet
Oscars 2017 Taraji P Henson makes a comeback on the red carpet
Oscars 2017 1st look at bold celebrities' styles on the red carpet
Oscars 2017 Viola Davis, "La La Land," "Hacksaw Ridge" among winners [updating]
Oscars 2017 See Giuliana Rancic's stunning red carpet look that has gone viral

The 2017 Oscars' red carpet saw beautiful makeup done to complement the different pieces the celebrities chose.

Janelle Monae who donned a stunning Ellie Saab piece with the perfect makeup look complete with intricate accessories was easily the best for the night with attention paid to every single style detail.

Charlize Theron at the 2017 Oscars play

Charlize Theron at the 2017 Oscars

(E!)

 

Jessica Biel braved a gold number and had soft makeup to complement the golden look. Felicity Jones, Halle Berry's makeup look worked but her hair was a no no. Brie Larson does soft makeup playing up the lips and others brought soft glam to the red carpet.

ALSO READ: Best Dressed celebrities on the Oscars 2017 red carpet

Subtle smokey eyes paired with glowing skin and vibrant lips stood out on some of the celebrities who glowed effortless on the red carpet.

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2017 Oscars play

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2017 Oscars

(E!)

 

The makeup theme for the best looks for the night were simple, understated and subtle timeless. The looks were chosen based on simplicity that worked well with all the pieces the ladies wore.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tara Fela-Durotoye Beauty entrepreneur launches hub against intellectual...bullet
2 Makeup Tutorial Perfect the no make up look for the weekendbullet
3 Beauty Tip Of The Day 1 way to get an instant face lift at homebullet

Beauty

Kanye West
Kanye West Rapper set to launch makeup line?
Dodos Uvieghara
Makeup Tutorial How to get fuller, longer lashes with 3 beauty products!
Deola Adebiyi
Beauty Tip Of The Day Want to learn 10 ways to help your oily skin?
Makeupbyshayla
Beauty Tip Of The Day All you should know for easy daily foundation routine