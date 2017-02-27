Oscars 2017 Top makeup looks on the red carpet

The 2017 Oscars ' red carpet saw beautiful makeup done to complement the different pieces the celebrities chose.

Janelle Monae who donned a stunning Ellie Saab piece with the perfect makeup look complete with intricate accessories was easily the best for the night with attention paid to every single style detail.

Jessica Biel braved a gold number and had soft makeup to complement the golden look. Felicity Jones, Halle Berry's makeup look worked but her hair was a no no. Brie Larson does soft makeup playing up the lips and others brought soft glam to the red carpet.

Subtle smokey eyes paired with glowing skin and vibrant lips stood out on some of the celebrities who glowed effortless on the red carpet.

The makeup theme for the best looks for the night were simple, understated and subtle timeless. The looks were chosen based on simplicity that worked well with all the pieces the ladies wore.