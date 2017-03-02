Nichole Banna Nollywood Actress takes on ombre lips in makeover photos

Nichole Banna chose ombre lips in different hues in new makeover photos .

The Nollywood actress chose subtle smokey eye makeup with highlights enhancing her face while she played up her lips in different ombre tones.

ALSO READ: Tara Fela-Durotoye launches hub against intellectual property theft

Switching between a monochrome headwrap over white lace accessorized with statement red and gold bead she showed off the layered pleats gele while showing off her makeover.

In another set she multi coloured textured lace look paired with infinity pleats gele in vibrant colours and embellishments switching to a purple base ombre lipwear.

ALSO READ: Would you try microblading?

She does the purple smokey eye paired with purple ombre lips in the last set wearing embellished turban with bold earrings. She teams up with Joan of Jojos Touch Makeovers to create the looks.

Credits:

Photography: @jojostouchphotography

Muse: @nicholebanna

Makeup: @jojostouch

Gele: @oni_gele

Asooke: @vogueasooke

Beads: @tina_tariah

Lashes: @voanbeauties

Lipwears: @taos_inc