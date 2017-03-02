Nichole Banna Nollywood Actress takes on ombre lips in makeover photos

Nichole Banna chose ombre lips in different hues in new makeover photos.

The Nollywood actress chose subtle smokey eye makeup with highlights enhancing her face while she played up her lips in different ombre tones.

Switching between  a monochrome headwrap over white lace accessorized with statement red and gold bead she showed off  the layered pleats gele while showing off her makeover.

In another set she multi coloured textured lace look paired with infinity pleats gele in vibrant colours and embellishments switching to a purple base ombre lipwear.

She does the purple smokey eye paired with purple ombre lips in the last set wearing embellished turban  with bold earrings. She teams up with Joan of Jojos Touch Makeovers to create the looks.

Credits:

Photography: @jojostouchphotography

Muse: @nicholebanna

Makeup: @jojostouch

Gele: @oni_gele

Asooke: @vogueasooke

Beads: @tina_tariah

Lashes: @voanbeauties

Lipwears: @taos_inc

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

