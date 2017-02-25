Makeup Tutorlal Perfect the no make up look for the weekend

Achieve a flawless no makeup makeup look in easy peasy steps...

Popular beauty blogger Shirley B. Eniang shows the perfect way to rock a clean 'no makeup' makeup look.

With a signature simple, breathable, functional and perfect for ladies who love an understated, clean look or just easing into wearing makeup.

Note that when applying eye shadows, the colour should transition smoothly and seamlessly, giving a flawless and neat blend with each colour 'almost inside each other' and this can be achieved through constant practise.

The 'no makeup' make up is the ultimate understated glam for a perfect everyday look. Simple pointers for wearing the natural makeup look flawless is to choose a cream or liquid foundation (according to skintype) for a perfect finish, avoid shimmery eyeshadow, blush and more if you want to nail the look clean.

Learn from the minimalist  beauty vlogger how to perfect the clean look in easy steps.

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

