MAC Cosmetics Cult brand taps 10 social media influencers a new collaboration

MAC Cosmetics taps ten top social media influencers for an exciting new collaboration!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
MAC Cosmetics 'Liptensity Lpsticks Collection play

MAC Cosmetics 'Liptensity Lpsticks Collection released in 24 stunning new shades

(Marie Claire)

Caitlyn Jenner MAC Cosmetics unveils 15-piece collection with transgender
MAC Cosmetics Cult makeup brand releases 'Liptensity' Lipstick Collection
MAC Cosmetics Taraji P Henson teams up with cult makeup brand
Christian Louboutin Would you spend N30k on designer lipstick?
Pulse Beauty List 6 raved brands of lipstick in 2016
National Lipstick Day 2016 Watch Deola Adebiyi swatch her entire lipstick collection
Beauty Tip Of The Day Jackie Aina's list of the WORST brands for dark skin
Blac Chyna Reality star is MAC Cosmetics ambassador!
Beauty Tip Of The Day Here's how long beauty products should last
Sam Fine See all the moments from Iconic MUA X MAC Masterclass in Lagos

MAC Cosmetics taps ten top beauty bloggers/social media influencers for an exciting new collaboration.

Instagram sensations including Gabriel Zamora, Laura Lee, Fleur Bell (Fleur DeForce), Glamour UK beauty director;Alessandra Steinherr, Nikkia Joy, Victoria Ceridono, Samantha Ravndahl, Caroline Daur, Marie Lopez (Enjoy Phoenix) and Fouz AlFahad (The Real Fouz) will all have their own custom MAC lipstick line set to be available later in April.

ALSO READ: See all the moments from Sam Fine X MAC Masterclass in Lagos

MAC Cosmetics play

MAC Cosmetics Pro Long Wear

(MAC Cosmetics Canada)

 

Each blogger will have the shade from the collaboration named after a hashtag inspired by each of them e.g. #MACxFouzAlFahad. The social media influencers all boast of millions of followers on Instagram and Youtube.

MAC Cosmetics is renowned for its top collaborations and was one of the first brands to work with influencers teaming up with 10 beauty bloggers in 2011 for a collection of eyeshadows and lip glosses.

ALSO READ: 5 budget friendly foundations to own for flawless coverage, more

MAC Cosmetics 'Liptensity Lpsticks Collection play

MAC Cosmetics 'Liptensity Lpsticks Collection released in 24 stunning new shades

(Marie Claire)

 

They were chosen based on their following, flair for makeup and of course MAC Cosmetics' products, they are seen as models, editors, artists, photographers and experts. The exact lipstick shades and details of the collection is still being kept under wraps but this is certainly no mean feat!

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Beauty Tip Of The Day How to use lemon, sugar to tackle dark lipsbullet
2 Beauty Tip Of The Day 1 easy way to tighten pores naturallybullet
3 Beauty Tip Of The Day 5 budget friendly foundations to own for...bullet

Beauty

Dave Sucre
Dave Sucre Angry bride comes for celeb MUA who disappointed her on wedding day!
Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Tourism; Lilian Peters
Face of CandyCity Nigeria Beauty queen releases new promo photos
Shahd Batal
Beauty Tip Of The Day Get the ultimate soft glam for the weekend
Maybelline Fit Me Matte+ Poreless foundation
Beauty Tip Of The Day 5 ultimate 'shoulds', 'shouldn'ts' when applying foundation