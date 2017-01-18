MAC Cosmetics Cult brand taps 10 social media influencers a new collaboration

MAC Cosmetics taps ten top beauty bloggers/social media influencers for an exciting new collaboration.

Instagram sensations including Gabriel Zamora, Laura Lee, Fleur Bell (Fleur DeForce), Glamour UK beauty director;Alessandra Steinherr, Nikkia Joy, Victoria Ceridono, Samantha Ravndahl, Caroline Daur, Marie Lopez (Enjoy Phoenix) and Fouz AlFahad (The Real Fouz) will all have their own custom MAC lipstick line set to be available later in April.

Each blogger will have the shade from the collaboration named after a hashtag inspired by each of them e.g. #MACxFouzAlFahad. The social media influencers all boast of millions of followers on Instagram and Youtube.

MAC Cosmetics is renowned for its top collaborations and was one of the first brands to work with influencers teaming up with 10 beauty bloggers in 2011 for a collection of eyeshadows and lip glosses.

They were chosen based on their following, flair for makeup and of course MAC Cosmetics' products, they are seen as models, editors, artists, photographers and experts. The exact lipstick shades and details of the collection is still being kept under wraps but this is certainly no mean feat!