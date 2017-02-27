Kanye West Rapper set to launch makeup line?

Kanye West is reportedly set to launch a makeup line; Donda Cosmetics named after his late mum.

  • Published:

Kanye West is reportedly set to launch a makeup line; Donda Cosmetics.

The rapper's interest in makeup and perfumery started in 2009 where he signed a licensing deal to launch a perfume with Parlux alongside Jay Z and Rihanna but for some reasons that didn't pull through.

ALSO READ: Why Kanye West might just become an iconic creative director

Kanye West play

Kanye West tweeted an infographic of Donda Cosmetics

(Twitter)

 

Only recently, West recalled an infographic with a tweet; "Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at…" He tweeted last year what seemed to be an infographic about what Donda Cosmetics (named after his late mum) will offer/the long term goals of the brand's reach after reportedly filling legal documents “declaring his intention” to create Donda Cosmetics as a full makeup line which will include every other thing from perfume to skincare products.

ALSO READ: Kanye West does minimal for Yeezy 5 presentation

 

Although known not to be crazy about wild colours and makeup generally, there are speculations the rapper might decide to launch a line of nude but then fingers crossed. The rapper who has a fashion line presented his new collection at the 2017 New York Fashion Week.

Kanye West play

Kanye West

(Salon)

 

No date has be unveiled for the brand's launch yet. Would you be buying off Kanye West's Donda Cosmetics line when they are out?

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

