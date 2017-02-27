Kanye West Rapper set to launch makeup line?

Kanye West is reportedly set to launch a makeup line; Donda Cosmetics.

The rapper's interest in makeup and perfumery started in 2009 where he signed a licensing deal to launch a perfume with Parlux alongside Jay Z and Rihanna but for some reasons that didn't pull through.

Only recently, West recalled an infographic with a tweet; "Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at…" He tweeted last year what seemed to be an infographic about what Donda Cosmetics (named after his late mum) will offer/the long term goals of the brand's reach after reportedly filling legal documents “declaring his intention” to create Donda Cosmetics as a full makeup line which will include every other thing from perfume to skincare products.

Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at… https://t.co/g1po6Z3H55 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Although known not to be crazy about wild colours and makeup generally, there are speculations the rapper might decide to launch a line of nude but then fingers crossed. The rapper who has a fashion line presented his new collection at the 2017 New York Fashion Week.

No date has be unveiled for the brand's launch yet. Would you be buying off Kanye West's Donda Cosmetics line when they are out?