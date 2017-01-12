Face of Okija 2016 Winners dish on pageant scandals, dreams & winning competition

Winners of the Face of Okija 2016; Chinasa Ezeamaka and Chukwudi Enukoha dish on an array of issues in an interview.

The winners who are also the new brand ambassadors of the Obi Jackson Foundation after emerging winners of the historic 3rd Face of Okija pageant open up about pageants, dreams and aspirations after winning.

Chinasa Ezeamaka is a graduate of Music from Anambra State University emerging winner over other contestants with her mastery of the Igbo proverbs, her carriage and her debate answers which impressed the judges.

Chukwudi Enukoha is a graduate of Environmental Management and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education emerged the first ever male winner of the Face of Okija competition. He impressed the judges with his wit, extensive knowledge of Igbo culture and traditions and his presentation.

The winners opened up about winning, future goals and more;

Thoughts on the Anambra pageant scandals?

Chukuwdi Enukoha - We have a lot of misguided youths and that leads them to look for success or fame at all costs, I’m advocating for pageants to follow the line of Face of Okija to have a purpose

Chinasa Ezeamaka - The Anambra scandal was and still is very disturbing. It has such affected pageantry in Nigeria and is degrading to womanhood and in particular our dear Anambra. Pageant winners are public figures and their lives are scrutinized by the general public so it serves as a cautionary tale to organizers to be more careful while screening.

On what it feels like to win:

Chukuwdi Enukoha - I felt very happy when announced and now I feel challenged to perform and carry out the tasks of the foundation

Chinasa Ezeamaka - I didn't expect to win and I’m really happy

On their philosophy and personalities

Chukuwdi Enukoha - My philosophy in life is that one must always be himself without pretense and always work hard. I see myself as calm person and a problem solver, however it might be better described by someone else

Chinasa Ezeamaka - To trust in God, he will always see you through any condition in life. I’m loyal, kind, humble, a fast learner and can adapt to any environment with little or no supervision.

On the highlights and memorable experience in camp:

Chukuwdi Enukoha - It was an eyeopener to the charity work of the Foundation especially my visit to the Jesus Abandoned Home in Oraifite

Chinasa Ezeamaka - My most memorable time in camp was the visit to Nnewi prison and Jesus Abandoned Charity Home. It was my first time going to prison, also at the home we stayed with challenged children and I enjoyed my experience.

On plans as Face of Okija

Chukuwdi Enukoha - Our mission as ambassadors of the Obijackson foundation is to serve God in our neighbours, thats what the next year is going to be about with a focus for me in improving education, sports interactions and youth empowerment

Chinasa Ezeamaka - The Face of Okija celebrates beauty through service, with the obijackson foundation, I will be focused on the 46 soup kitchens they operate around Nigeria and also promoting health for mothers and children through the Obijackson Children’s Hospital

On the Obi Jackson Foundation and personal goals

Chukuwdi Enukoha - I intend to create more avenues for the foundation to impact more lives in service to humanity

Chinasa Ezeamaka - My personal goals very much coincides with that if the obijackson foundation in many ways. i have observed that the foundations moved by the plight of children and their wellbeing. That is also a focal point of my goal particularly, securing the future of less privileged children.

Plan for the next 5-10 years?

Chukuwdi Enukoha - I have a great interest in education so I see myself as a lecturer and having an environmental consultancy firm

Chinasa Ezeamaka - God has his plan for my life, I plan to be in my own home with my family and working on my music.

Plans after Face Of Okija reign

Chukuwdi Enukoha - I plan to continue working in the charity space & acquire more education and build a healthy and happy family

Chinasa Ezeamaka - I plan to go for my Youth Service, do my Masters, and start a family

Greatest wish in life

Chukuwdi Enukoha - To have a healthy and prosperous family in future

Chinasa Ezeamaka - My greatest desire is to positively impact lives of children, the disadvantaged and the less privileged and be a pride of my native land