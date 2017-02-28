Face Of Culture Africa Ex Beauty Queen releases new photos

Former Face Of Culture Africa; Jennifer Okechukwu shows off in new photos.

The beauty queen who is also the founder of 'Queen Jennifer Unity foundation' does different styles striking poses for the photoshoot.

She sports a short white skater dress teamed with strappy heels posing with a red convertible in some images while she chose a mini ball dress in another opting for a white boyfriend shirt in yet another shot.

The Enugu born model showed off glowing makeup and soft smokey eye paired with nude lips in some images and matte red lips in others for the shoot.