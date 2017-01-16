Face of CandyCity Nigeria Beauty queen releases new promo photos

Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Tourism; Lilian Peters shows off in new promotional photos.

The beauty queen shows off pretty makeover while playing dress up in the photos; she chose to show off her NYSC uniform in playful styles for the shots.

ALSO READ: Beauty queen shows off makeover in 2017 photos

Wearing her hair in soft tousled curls, she chose a smokey bronze-y eye makeup paired with matte red lips on soft dewy flawless face in an image while she lets her hair in a strung out curls choosing fierce red matte lips and smokey eye donning a black top over sheer lacy skirt showing off he sash in another image.

ALSO READ: Beauty queen releases makeover photos for holiday season

She showed off a belted faux wrap teal top over black skirt wearing a soft bronze-y makeover, smokey eye and nude lips for the image leaving her hair in acurly centre part. She also sports a chic jacket over distressed denim in another set of images showing off her NYSC look in another set of photos.