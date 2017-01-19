DIY How to make your own lip balm

It is January, you are broke, hungry and looking miserable, why is this month dragging its feet? I mean end month should be here already, like yesterday.

To add insult to an injury, this hot weather is not doing any favors to your lips, they are so dry like sandpaper and you have no money to buy those designer fruit scented lip balms.

Ouch ouch! You just licked that huge crack on your lips, threatening to form a crater on your mouth, things are dry, tough and hell not pretty.

Just where can you raid to get a quality lip balm to save your poor lips, where?

Hold on! Here is a little secret, you can actually learn how to create your own quality lip balm and save a few coins in the process, maybe even make a tidy sum selling it to your friends.

Great business start this way, just from a hobby in a small room and later growing to a full scale factory.

It is really simple, so time to roll up those sleeves and do it yourself.

Here is how you can make lip balm with your own flavor.

Lip balm with honey

Honey has numerous health benefits from preventing cancer as it contains flavonoids antioxidants which help reduce the risk of some cancers and heart disease to reducing cough and throat infections, to moisturizing and nourishing skin so why don’t you also add it in your lip balm? Your lips will thank you.

Materials

A double boiler or melting pot (I use a melting pot- as seen in the first photo)

A glass jar (to mix the ingredients into)

a metal spoon (to stir the ingredients)

a metal tsp for measuring

The recipe yields 1/2 ounce.

Ingredients

3 teaspoons grated unbleached beeswax (Know your source, you don’t want any chemicals in there!)

5 teaspoons carrier oil (I use jojoba but some other options are sunflower or castor)

1/2 tsp Vitamin E

1 tsp honey

For glossier lip balm, use 2 tsp wax and 8 tsp of the carrier oil.

Step 3: beeswax and carrier oil

Melt the beeswax and carrier oil together in the top of a double boiler or a melting pot.

Step 4: Stir

Remove the beeswax from heat and keep Stirring the beeswax and oil together

Step 5: Honey & Vitamin E

Add honey and Vitamin E. Mix thoroughly so the honey does not clump.

Final step

Pour into your balm holder.

Let sit 20 minutes before covering or moving.

The whole process should take about 10 min.

Homemade Lip Balm Recipes (using Petroleum Jelly or Vaseline)

Lip balm made from Vaseline (or petroleum jelly) is an economical way to moisturizing and sooth and softens your lips.

Use clean, sterile containers for preparation and storage. You can reuse old lip gloss pots, but thoroughly clean out the old product, then wash with soap and water, sterilize with rubbing alcohol, rinse with clean water and dry the container before reuse.

Ingredients

Vaseline

Bowl

Juice extracts, e.g. oranges

Lip stick

Step 1

Add some petroleum jelly to a micro wave bowl (any bowl that can stand heat) Use as much or as little as you want. you can actually use all the jelly and then use the empty container to store your lip balm later.

Step 2

Heat it up. You can heat up your petroleum jelly in the microwave or in a heatproof bowl over simmering water.

Step 3

Add some color. Tint the petroleum jelly by cutting a small piece of your favorite lipstick, scraping out some eye shadow, or scraping out some blush and mixing it in. Use a spoon to stir it thoroughly. Heat back up to make it easier to stir.

Step 4

Add a flavor. Mix in a little juice or extract. Add as much as you want depending on how much flavor you want it to have.

Step 5

Let the mixture cool. Put the balm in a container and use it as needed.

You can have many flavors depending on your taste from lemon lime, cocoa shea butter, mint etc.

Another great way of creating new lip balm is by recycling old crayons. Many top brand of lipsticks in the market today contain a wide array of chemicals which may be harmful, lip balms made from crayons are non-toxic and a cheaper alternative.